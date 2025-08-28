Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy today despite Trump's tariffs on India

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market closed sharply lower on Tuesday, August 26, amid intense selloff pressure across key sectors, with bears firmly in control of Dalal Street. Geopolitical jitters triggered the sharp correction after a draft proposal surfaced indicating former US President Donald Trump's intent to impose a steep 50% tariff on Indian imports. The Nifty 50 plummeted 255 points, or 1.02%, to settle at 24,712.05, reflecting broad-based weakness.

Sectoral breadth was profoundly negative, with Realty, PSU Banks, Pharma, and Small Caps leading the laggards. Midcap and Energy counters also witnessed profit-booking, shedding over a per cent each. Metals, Infra, Oil & Gas, and Private Banking names traded in the red, mirroring the broader downtrend. Conversely, FMCG stocks bucked the trend, emerging as the lone sectoral gainer with a solid uptick of around 1%, signalling a flight to defensives. Auto stocks failed to hold ground and closed lower, dragged by persistent selling pressure. Market volatility spiked, with the India VIX climbing over 3%, signalling heightened risk aversion and caution among market participants.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities, said, "The Nifty 50 index formed an inside bar candlestick pattern, which signals a period of market pause after a down move. This pattern often indicates a period of low volatility that precedes a larger, more volatile price movement or breakout. A decisive move above 25,084 (Last Two daily candles’ High) would confirm the bullish trend reversal for Nifty. On the lower side, 20 and 50 DEMA, which coincides near 24847, would continue to support Nifty."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Bajaj Broking Research said, "The Bank Nifty index formed a sizable bear candle with a lower high and lower low signalling continuation of the corrective decline as the index closed below the 100-day EMA. Index in the process closed below the last 3 weeks' range (54,900-56,100), highlighting extension of the decline. Failure to move above 55,000 will keep the bias down and open downside towards 54,000 and 53,500 levels in the coming sessions. Key support is placed at 53,500 levels, the confluence of the 200-day EMA and the low of May 2025."

Trump tariffs on India in focus Asked about the overall outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Indian equities extended losses on Tuesday, weighed down by escalating global trade concerns ahead of the implementation of fresh US tariffs on Indian goods. The US President had notified an additional 25% duty, taking the total levy to 50%, which comes into effect from August 27. Globally, sentiment was further hit after the US President moved to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook on allegations of falsifying mortgage documents and threatened export curbs on chips in retaliation against digital services taxes. Investors will closely watch any deferral of the secondary tariffs on Indian goods, as that could meaningfully lift near-term market sentiment."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, recommended three intraday stocks for today under ₹100:

Vaishali Parekh's stock to buy under ₹ 100 1] ABFRL: Buy at ₹83, Target ₹87, Stop Loss ₹80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 2] FOODSIN: Buy at ₹87.90, Targets ₹91, ₹92.80, Stop Loss ₹85.40.

Jnshul Jain's intraday stock for today under ₹ 100 3] Restaurant Brands Asia or RBA: Buy at ₹78, Target ₹83, Stop Loss ₹75.