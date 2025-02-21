Stocks to buy under ₹100: Following weak global market cues, the Indian stock market ended lower for the third straight session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index went off 19 points and closed at the 22,913 mark, the BSE Sensex shed 203 points and closed at 75,735, while the Nifty Bank index finished 235 points lower at 49,334. While large-cap private banks and defensive sectors like IT, FMCG and PHARMA took a breather, utilities and energy stocks ended positively. However, the broader market extended out performance with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Small Cap 100 indices closing higher by 1.26% and 1.43%, respectively.

Stock market today On the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "We expect the Nifty 50 index to consolidate near its current levels in the absence of any fresh triggers, as it can be seen holding above 22,800-22,900 levels since the past seven trading sessions supported by buying at lower levels."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "Nifty is currently placed near strong support around 22700 levels (38.2% Fibonacci Retracement). A sustainable move above the initial hurdle of 23100 levels could confirm a short-term bottom reversal for the market, pulling Nifty to further highs. Hence, there is a possibility of an upside bounce in the next 1-2 sessions."

Speaking on the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Bajaj Broking says, “Bank Nifty has formed a doji candle which remained enclosed inside previous session bullish engulfing candle signalling consolidation amid stock specific actions. PSU banking stocks relatively outperformed in today's session. We anticipate the index will maintain a positive bias and head higher towards the 50-day EMA, which will be placed at around 50,000 levels. Key support is placed at 48,500-48,300 levels, aligning with the bullish gap from January 28, 2025, and the 80% retracement of the recent uptrend (47,844–50,641).”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy today under ₹100, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today: SJVN, PSB, Bank of Maharashtra, and B L Kashyap and Sons.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks for today 1] SJVN: Buy at ₹92 to ₹94, targets ₹96, ₹98, and ₹100; stop loss below ₹90; and

2] PSB: Buy at ₹44 to ₹45, targets ₹46, ₹47.50, and ₹49, stop loss below ₹42.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's share to buy under ₹ 100 3] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy on dips at ₹47.80, target ₹49.60, stop loss ₹46.80.

Anshuil Jain's intraday stock 4] B L Kashyap and Sons: Buy at ₹53, target ₹57, stop loss ₹51 (Closing Basis).