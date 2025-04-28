Stocks to buy under ₹100: IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank — which is better after Q4 results 2025?

Stocks to buy under ₹100: After the announcement of Q4 results 2025 by IDFC First Bank, the private lender's shares are expected to remain focused on Monday. However, a savvy investor may compare Apple to Apple with its peers like Yes Bank as it also falls below ₹100 apiece. Yes Bank declared Q4 results 2025 on 19 April 2025. A medium- to long-term investor may maximise return on one's money by looking at Yes Bank shares.

According to stock market experts, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank shares exhibit strength for long-term investors. However, they have distinct strengths and challenges. They said that Yes Bank's Q4 results 2025 signal a strong turnaround, while IDFC First Bank's Q4 results signal a mixed set of quarterly numbers.

IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank — which is better? Comparing Q4 results 2025 of Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "In comparing YES BANK and IDFC FIRST Bank for long-term investment potential, both banks exhibit distinct strengths and challenges. YES BANK's financial performance reflects a strong turnaround, with a 92.3% year-over-year rise in net profit to ₹2,406 crore. The Bank's stability is underscored by a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 2.4% and improved asset quality, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) at 1.6% and Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) at 0.3%, both at their lowest levels since March 2020. YES BANK's deposits grew 6.8% year-over-year, and its CASA ratio increased to 34.3%, signalling growing customer confidence. Advances rose 8.1% year-over-year, driven primarily by SME and mid-corporate segments. The Bank's commitment to sustainability is highlighted by its strong ESG disclosures and recognition from S&P Global and CDP."

IDFC First Bank Q4 results 2025 review In the IDFC First Bank Q4 results 2025 review, Seema Srivastava said, “IDFC FIRST Bank's Q4 FY25 performance shows mixed results, with a significant decline in net profit due to issues in the microfinance industry. Despite this, the Bank's customer deposits grew 25% year-over-year, and its CASA ratio remained at 46.9%. The funded asset book grew 20.4%, and asset quality remained resilient. A significant investment commitment of nearly ₹7,500 crore from Warburg Pincus LLC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is expected to strengthen the Bank's capital adequacy ratio and support future growth.”

On suggestion to investors regarding IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank after their respective Q4 results 2025, Seema Srivastava said, “Considering long-term investment potential, YES BANK's stability, strong financial performance, and commitment to sustainability make it an attractive option. IDFC FIRST Bank's growth potential is evident in its strong customer deposit growth and resilient asset quality, but investors should closely monitor its progress in addressing microfinance industry challenges. Ultimately, the choice between the two banks will depend on individual risk appetite and investment goals.”

"When comparing Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank on technical grounds, IDFC First Bank has the upper hand. Yes Bank faces heavy overhead supply, and its recent bounce has been weak and unconvincing, suggesting a slow and limited move towards 18.5. In contrast, IDFC First Bank has shown a sharp recovery, eliminating key supply zones and indicating strong underlying momentum. The stock now looks poised to test the 74 level soon. For investors seeking strength and clearer trends, IDFC First Bank presents a more favourable technical setup compared to the sluggish outlook for Yes Bank," Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above, if any, are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.