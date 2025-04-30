Stocks to buy under ₹100 on Akshaya Tritiya: Experts recommend four shares to buy today — 30 April 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100 on Akshaya Tritiya: In a volatile trading session, indices of the Indian stock market — Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex— ended slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in IT and oil & gas stocks. The broader market reflected the positive sentiment and slightly outperformed the leading indices. The Nifty 50 index rose by 7.45 points, or 0.03%, to close at 24,335.95. Sector-wise, Nifty IT led with a 1.2% gain, followed by a 0.42% rise in the Oil & Gas index. Conversely, Nifty Metal and Pharma declined by 0.8%, while Realty, FMCG, and Auto indices edged down 0.2% each. The broader market saw better performance, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 gaining 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research—Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "Looking ahead, progress on the US trade deal is expected to provide near-term support, while the ongoing earnings season may lead to stock-specific movements."

On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "Bullish patterns like higher tops and bottoms are intact as per daily chart, and one may expect Nifty to resume its upside momentum after a small consolidation or minor dip. Immediate support for Nifty today is placed at 24,150. A decisive move above the resistance of 24,450 could open the next upside target of 24,850 soon."

Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “Technically, the Bank Nifty index formed a shooting star candle on the daily chart, suggesting strong supply near the 56,000 mark, while support is seen at 54,450. The index is expected to consolidate between 54,450 and 56,000 in the near term, with a breakout on either side likely to determine the next directional move.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding shares to buy today, market experts — Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities; Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet; and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these four intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Network18 Media, Bank of Maharashtra, Kamdhenu, and NBCC.

Mahesh M Ojha's shares to buy under ₹ 100 1] Network18 Media: Buy at ₹44.50 to ₹45.30, Targets ₹46.50, ₹48, ₹50, ₹52, Stop Loss ₹42.40;

2] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at ₹51 to ₹51.50, Targets ₹52.50, ₹555, ₹57, Stop Loss ₹49.80.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stock for today 3] Kamdhenu: Buy at ₹28, Target ₹29.30, Stop Loss ₹27.20.

Anshul Jain's stock to buy today 4] NBCC: Buy at ₹97, Target ₹102, Stop Loss ₹95.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.