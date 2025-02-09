Mint Market

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 10 February 2025

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Nandani Creation, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation, and Raj Television Network.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published9 Feb 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended stock specific strategy amid results season.(MINT)

Stocks to buy under 100: Domestic equity indices extended their gains for the second straight week, with the Nifty 50 advancing 0.33 per cent to close at 23,559.95, while the BSE Sensex climbed 0.46 per cent to settle at 77,860.

However, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined for the third consecutive session, slipping 197.97 points (0.25 per cent) in a volatile trading session on Friday.

Over the past two sessions, the Sensex has dropped by 526 points (0.70 per cent), while the Nifty 50 has fallen by 136 points (0.60 per cent).

Advertisement
Also Read | Buy or sell: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi suggests 3 stocks to buy on Monday

The total market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE declined to approximately 425 lakh crore, down from over 427 lakh crore in the previous session, resulting in a single-day loss of over 2 lakh crore for investors.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market mood is sideways as the Nifty 50 index is trading in a broad range of 23,300 to 23,800.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on breakage of either side of the range. Hence, traders are advised to maintain buy-on-dip strategy. Those who believe in stock-specific approach can look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Delhi election results, Q3 earnings, inflation data to guide markets this week

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Nandani Creation, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation, and Raj Television Network.

Stocks to buy under 100

1] Nandani Creation: Momentum buy at 56.93, Stop Loss of 55; Target Price of 61.

2] Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation: Momentum buy at 82.21, Stop Loss of 79.5; Target Price of 88.

3] Raj Television Network: Momentum buy at 93.75, Stop Loss of 91; Target Price of 100.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 10 February 2025
First Published:9 Feb 2025, 09:46 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget