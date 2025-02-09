Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday - 10 February 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Domestic equity indices extended their gains for the second straight week, with the Nifty 50 advancing 0.33 per cent to close at 23,559.95, while the BSE Sensex climbed 0.46 per cent to settle at 77,860.

However, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined for the third consecutive session, slipping 197.97 points (0.25 per cent) in a volatile trading session on Friday.

Over the past two sessions, the Sensex has dropped by 526 points (0.70 per cent), while the Nifty 50 has fallen by 136 points (0.60 per cent).

The total market capitalization of companies listed on the BSE declined to approximately ₹425 lakh crore, down from over ₹427 lakh crore in the previous session, resulting in a single-day loss of over ₹2 lakh crore for investors.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market mood is sideways as the Nifty 50 index is trading in a broad range of 23,300 to 23,800.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on breakage of either side of the range. Hence, traders are advised to maintain buy-on-dip strategy. Those who believe in stock-specific approach can look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.”

Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Nandani Creation, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation, and Raj Television Network.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Nandani Creation: Momentum buy at ₹56.93, Stop Loss of ₹55; Target Price of ₹61.

2] Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation: Momentum buy at ₹82.21, Stop Loss of ₹79.5; Target Price of ₹88.

3] Raj Television Network: Momentum buy at ₹93.75, Stop Loss of ₹91; Target Price of ₹100.

