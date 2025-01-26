Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday — 27 January 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Indian indices dropped in Friday's session, recording weekly losses, with several sectoral indices experiencing significant declines.

The Sensex ended the day at 76,190.46 points, down by 329.92 points or 0.43 per cent, while the Nifty closed at 23,092.20 points, falling 113.15 points or 0.49 per cent.

The Sensex is now approximately 10,000 points below its record high of 85,978 points in September of last year. It has fallen 3% so far this year.

Indian markets are facing volatility due to uncertainties surrounding US President Donald Trump's policies, with investors concerned about potential disruptions to global trade during his presidency.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market bias is cautious as the Nifty 50 index trades in a small 22,900 to 23,300 range. The 50-stock index failed to break above the 23,300 hurdle decisively and once again succumbed to profit-booking pressure.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, “the key benchmark index managed to sustain above the 23,000 mark, which augurs well for a possible bounce back. The Nifty 50 index may test the 22,750 to 22,700 level on breaching below 23,000 on a closing basis. On the upper side, for improvement in Dalal Street sentiments, the Nifty 50 index must break above 23,350 on a closing basis.”

Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Avonmore Capital & Management Servcs Ltd and IEL Ltd.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd: Momentum buy at ₹16.02, Stop Loss of ₹15.4; Target Price of ₹17.5.

2] Avonmore Capital & Management Servcs Ltd: Momentum buy at ₹23.46, Stop Loss of ₹22.5; Target Price of ₹25.5.

3] IEL Ltd: Momentum buy at ₹23.56, Stop Loss of ₹22.5; Target Price of ₹26.

