Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday — 9 March 2026

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The escalating global geopolitical uncertainties and skyrocketing crude oil prices kept investors' sentiment subdued. The Indian stock market remained volatile and under sustained selling pressure last week. The Nifty 50 index finished at 24,450, logging a weekly loss of 2.90%. The BSE Sensex crashed from 82,248 to 78,918, recording a weekly loss of 3,330 or over 4%. The Bank Nifty index nosedived from 60,529 to 57,783, logging a weekly loss of 2,746 or 4.53%.

The week was marked by sharp mid-session declines, driven by the intensifying US–Iran war, which disrupted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened security concerns and tighter insurance restrictions, pushing crude oil prices sharply higher. The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for the Asian economy, particularly for major oil-importing nations such as India and China, as a significant share of global crude supply flows through this route. Any prolonged disruption to shipping activity along this corridor could materially influence inflation dynamics across Asia.

Crude oil prices surged sharply during the week, with Brent witnessing intraday spikes above the $90–95 range amid growing fears of prolonged supply disruptions. For India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, the sharp rise in energy prices has intensified macroeconomic concerns, raising input costs for refiners, oil marketing companies, and energy-sensitive sectors such as transportation, power and cement.

Outlook for the stock market Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is weak. The Choice Broking expert said that Dalal Street bias may improve only when the Nifty 50 index closes above 24,650.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Sumeet Bagadia said the Nifty 50 witnessed strong selling pressure throughout the session, closing near 24,450, reflecting continued weakness in the broader market sentiment. The index formed a long bearish candle on the daily chart after opening lower and failing to sustain any recovery attempts, indicating persistent supply at higher levels. Immediate support is now seen around 24,300–24,350, which could act as a short-term stabilisation zone.

"A sustained move below 24,300 may extend the downside toward the 24,100–24,200 region. On the upside, resistance is placed near 24,600–24,650, and only a decisive recovery above this band could trigger short-covering and improve near-term momentum," Bagadia said.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Bagadia said immediate support is around 57,400–57,500, which is crucial to prevent further downside momentum. A breakdown below 57,400 could drag the index toward the 57,200–57,000 zone.

"On the upside, resistance is seen near 58,000–58,100, and only a sustained move above this band may trigger a technical bounce and stabilise short-term sentiment," the Choice Broking expert said.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares priced below ₹100: NMDC, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and SBFC.

1] NMDC: Buy at ₹79.79, Target ₹85, Stop Loss ₹77.35;

2] Equitas Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹59.69, Target ₹64, Stop Loss ₹57; and

3] SBFC: Buy at ₹93.96, Target ₹100, Stop Loss ₹90.50.