Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy or sell on Monday — 19 January 2026

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian stock market showed early signs of recovery after a multi-session decline, led by strong performances in select IT and banking stocks following positive earnings surprises. The rebound highlighted the underlying resilience of domestic financials even as global uncertainties persisted.

The recovery was driven mainly by heavyweight IT stocks after upbeat quarterly updates, helping the market absorb persistent concerns around U.S. tariff threats, including potential secondary duties linked to trade with Russia and Iran. While tariff-related overhangs remain, their impact has been contained so far. Continued domestic institutional inflows have provided a stabilising cushion against moderate FII outflows. Export-oriented sectors remain cautious, but resilient domestic consumption, steady services growth, and diversification in trade partners continue to support the broader economic outlook.

Advertisement

From a broader perspective, the recent pullback is a healthy correction within the larger uptrend, with key indices respecting higher-timeframe supports. Improving earnings momentum and sustained DII participation continue to limit downside risk, even as global headwinds and U.S. policy uncertainties may cap aggressive upside in the near term.

Stock market outlook Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market is sideways to positive as the Nifty 50 index is trading in a tight 25,500 to 25,900 range. A bullish or a bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of this range.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, "The Nifty 50 index is currently trading below the 20, 50, and 100 EMA, reflecting weak short-term momentum, while the 200 EMA near 25,940 remains a key overhead resistance. Recent candles show a mild recovery attempt, but the structure still reflects lower highs, suggesting that the move is corrective rather than trend-reversing. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,800–25,850, followed by a stronger supply zone near 25,900. On the downside, 25,500–25,550 remains an important support area; a breakdown below this could invite further pressure."

Advertisement

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Bagadia said, "The Bank Nifty index has formed a short-term higher low structure, followed by a steady recovery. The index has moved back above the 20- and 50-EMA, suggesting a return of short-term momentum. The recovery from the recent swing low near 59,000 indicates that buyers are actively defending this zone. However, the price is still approaching a supply area near prior breakdown levels, keeping the structure cautious. Immediate resistance is placed around 60,300–60,400, where selling pressure may re-emerge. A decisive breakout and acceptance above this zone could open the door to further upside. On the downside, 59,700–59,800 acts as the first line of support, while 59,600–59,500 remains a crucial breakdown level; a breach below this could negate the recovery attempt."

Advertisement

Stocks to buy on Monday Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks under ₹100: Yes Bank, Sagility, and HFCL.

1] Yes Bank: Buy at ₹23.46, Target ₹25, Stop Loss ₹22.68;

2] Sagility: Buy at ₹53.41, Target ₹60, Stop Loss ₹50.53; and

3] HFCL: Buy at ₹68.02, Target ₹76.10, Stop Loss ₹63.95.

Key Takeaways The Indian stock market is showing resilience despite global uncertainties.

Sumeet Bagadia identifies key stocks under ₹100 for potential short-term gains.

Understanding support and resistance levels is critical for effective trading strategies.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.