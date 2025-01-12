Stocks to buy under ₹100: The Indian markets witnessed a continued sell-off for the third straight trading session on Friday, January 10, as bearish sentiment dominated, leaving little opportunity for bulls to lift the indices.

Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex closed the day in the red. Despite some support from the IT sector, weak performance by financial stocks and other major players weighed heavily on the markets, resulting in their worst weekly performance of 2025.

The Nifty 50 declined by 0.40%, finishing at 23,431, while the Sensex ended 0.31% lower at 77,378.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment appears fragile as the Nifty 50 index has closed below the 23,500 support level. The index may now attempt to reach the 23,250 to 23,200 range.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Overall, the Indian stock market bias is weak as the Nifty 50 index has broken the 23,500 support in a closing basis. Now, the 50-stock may try to test 23,250 to 23,200 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong in the technical chart.”

Regarding stocks to buy under ₹100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Lloyds Engineering Works, NACL Industries, and Jain Irrigation Systems.

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 1] Lloyds Engineering Works: Momentum buy at ₹83.26, Stop Loss of ₹80; Target Price of ₹90.

2] NACL Industries: Momentum buy at ₹68.39, Stop Loss of ₹65; Target Price of ₹73.

3] Jain Irrigation Systems: Momentum buy at ₹73.93, Stop Loss of ₹71; Target Price of ₹79.