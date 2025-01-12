Hello User
Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy tomorrow - 13 January

Vaamanaa Sethi

Stocks to buy under 100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday — Lloyds Engineering Works, NACL Industries, and Jain Irrigation Systems.

Stock market strategy: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that Indian stock market is showing signs of improvement.

Stocks to buy under 100: The Indian markets witnessed a continued sell-off for the third straight trading session on Friday, January 10, as bearish sentiment dominated, leaving little opportunity for bulls to lift the indices.

Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex closed the day in the red. Despite some support from the IT sector, weak performance by financial stocks and other major players weighed heavily on the markets, resulting in their worst weekly performance of 2025.

The Nifty 50 declined by 0.40%, finishing at 23,431, while the Sensex ended 0.31% lower at 77,378.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Indian stock market sentiment appears fragile as the Nifty 50 index has closed below the 23,500 support level. The index may now attempt to reach the 23,250 to 23,200 range.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Overall, the Indian stock market bias is weak as the Nifty 50 index has broken the 23,500 support in a closing basis. Now, the 50-stock may try to test 23,250 to 23,200 levels. So, one should maintain stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking strong in the technical chart."

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: Lloyds Engineering Works, NACL Industries, and Jain Irrigation Systems.

Stocks to buy under 100

1] Lloyds Engineering Works: Momentum buy at 83.26, Stop Loss of 80; Target Price of 90.

2] NACL Industries: Momentum buy at 68.39, Stop Loss of 65; Target Price of 73.

3] Jain Irrigation Systems: Momentum buy at 73.93, Stop Loss of 71; Target Price of 79.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

