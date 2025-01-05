Hello User
Stocks to buy under 100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy tomorrow — 6 January 2025

Anubhav Mukherjee

Stocks to buy under 100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday — South Indian Bank, Lloyds Engineering Works, and Paramount Communications. 

Stocks to buy under 100: The domestic stock market suffered significant losses on Friday's market session, with both the benchmark indices closing in the red due to profit booking amid a strengthening US dollar on January 3. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.76 per cent lower at 24,004.75 points, compared to 24,188.65 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.90 per cent lower at 79,223.11 points on Friday, compared to 79,943.71 points at the previous market close.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said that despite the selling pressure on Friday, the bias in the Indian stock market remained cautiously optimistic. The Nifty 50 index was able to sustain above the psychological 24,000 mark and crucial support of 23,900.

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Despite a heavy sell-off on Friday, the Indian stock market bias is cautiously optimistic as the Nifty 50 index has sustained above the psychological 24,000 mark and crucial support of 23,900. The 50-stock index is facing a hurdle at 50-DEMA, placing at around 24,200, while it has made a strong base at 200-DEMA, placing at 23,850. Bullish or bearish trends can be assumed on the breakage of this 200-DEMA to 50-DEMA range. So, day traders are advised to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that are looking for stock on the technical chart."

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, Sumeet Bagadia recommended buying these three shares: South Indian Bank Ltd., Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd., and Paramount Communications Ltd.

Stocks to buy under 100

1. South Indian Bank Ltd. (SOUTHBANK): Buy at 26.96; Target at 29; Stop Loss at 26.

2. Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd. (LLOYDSENGG): Buy at 85.29; Target at 92; Stop Loss at 82.

3. Paramount Communications Ltd. (PARACABLES): Buy at 85.1; Target at 91; Stop Loss at 82.5.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
