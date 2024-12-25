Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy under 100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy tomorrow

Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy tomorrow

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stocks to buy under 100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy tomorrow. These include Suzlon Energy , DCW Ltd and Jammu Kashmir Bank Ltd 

Stocks to buy under 100: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking. recommends 3 shares to buy tomorrow

Stocks to buy under 100: Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has recommended 3 shares to buy tomorrow (26 December 2024)

Caution prevails in the market

The volatility in the stock market continues. Nifty-50 Index after declining 5% last week and sweeping away all gains of previous weeks, has gained just 0.5% in last two trading sessions during the ongoing week as it closed at 23,727.65 on Tuesday. With Wednesday 25, December being Christmas holiday. Caution prevails during the holiday shortened week.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking says that "Overall, the Indian stock market trend is cautious, as the Nifty 50 index finds resistance at the 23,800 to 23,850 range. The 50-stock index has crucial support at the 23,200 to 23,250 range. A bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on the breakage of either side of the range. So, traders are advised to maintain a stock-specific approach and look at those stocks that look strong on the technical chart.

Stock picks for Thursday

With Wednesday 25 December being a holiday on account of Christmas and amidst volatility in the markets Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking recommends buying Suzlon Energy Ltd, DCW Ltd and Jammu Kashmir Bank Ltd. All these stocks are investment picks in stocks that are trading below 100

  1. DCW Ltd- Bagaddia recommends Buy DCW at 91, with a target of 100 followed by 120, keeping stoploss at 85

2. Jammu Kashmir Bank Ltd- Bagadia recommends buying J&K Bank at 9 with a target price of 120, keeping Stoploss at 90

3. Suzlon Energy Ltd- Bagadia recommends bytuying Suzlon Energy at 65.50 to 65 with a target price of 80 followed by 90 and keeping Stoploss at 52. Suzlon has already given Multibagger returns to investors, rising from 8 per share levels in

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
