Stocks to buy under ₹100: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹100: The key benchmark of the Indian stock market remained volatile during the week and continued to trade within a broadly range-bound structure. The Nifty 50 extended its losing streak to three consecutive weeks. Market sentiment remained cautious amid elevated geopolitical uncertainty, fluctuations in crude oil prices and concerns surrounding the US monetary policy outlook. Although the IT sector provided strong support towards the end of the week following robust Nvidia earnings, weakness in several large-cap stocks limited the broader recovery.
Institutional flows remained mixed during the week, with FIIs turning aggressive sellers on Friday and recording net outflows of around ₹5,040 crore. However, the selling pressure was largely countered by strong DII participation, with domestic institutions recording purchases of approximately ₹5,184 crore, providing a cushion to the market.
On a month-to-date (MTD) basis, FIIs continue to remain marginal net buyers at around ₹454 crore, marking a notable shift after several months of sustained foreign selling. Meanwhile, DIIs have maintained strong buying momentum, with MTD inflows of approximately ₹79,620 crore. The continued strength in domestic institutional participation remains an important stabilising factor and has helped limit the impact of foreign selling and prevent a sharper decline in the broader market.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, believes the Indian stock market bias is cautiously positive. The Prabhudas Lilladher expert said the Nifty 50 index would continue to have the important resistance hurdle of the 24,400 zone, which needs to be breached decisively to expect a fresh further upward move, and on the downside, the 23,800 zone shall be the important and crucial support area, which needs to be sustained to maintain the overall trend intact.
Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Vaishali Parekh recommended three stocks to buy under ₹100: Paramount Communications, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, and Bajaj Housing Finance.
1] Paramount Communications: Buy at ₹61.50, Target ₹66, Stop Loss ₹59;
2] Dwarikesh Sugar Industries: Buy at ₹50, Target ₹65, Stop Loss ₹48; and
3] Bajaj Housing Finance: Buy at ₹85, Target ₹90, Stop Loss ₹83.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.