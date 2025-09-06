Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy or sell

Asit Manohar
Updated6 Sep 2025, 03:48 PM IST
Stock market outlook: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the nifty 50 index is trading in 24,400-24,350 to 24,900-25,000 range.
Stocks to buy under 200: The Indian stock market ended flat on Friday, September 5, on profit booking as concerns over Trump tariffs and their economic fallout, as well as sustained foreign capital outflow, continued to weigh on market sentiment. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 market benchmarks opened higher but failed to hold gains despite positive global cues on expectations of a US Fed rate cut this month. The Sensex slipped 7 points to end at 80,710.76, while the Nifty 50 ended at 24,741, up 7 points. The BSE Midcap index fell 0.10 per cent, while the Smallcap index increased by 0.09 per cent.

Stock market outlook

Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is cautious to positive as the nifty 50 index is trading in 24,400-24,350 to 24,900-25,000 range.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, "The Nifty 50 index is still consolidating within a well-defined band, but the undertone looks slightly constructive as long as it defends the 24,400–24,350 support zone. This area coincides with the previous swing low and has been tested multiple times, which makes it a crucial demand zone in the near term. On the higher side, the 24,900–25,000 zone continues to pose a hurdle. A decisive close above 25,000 could open the gates for a stronger recovery towards 25,150 and eventually 25,400. Till that happens, we expect Nifty to oscillate within this broad range with a positive tilt."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said, "The Bank Nifty index remained flat to positive during the week and closed around the 54,000 mark. The index is still hovering near its previous move's 100% extension support, making the 53,000–53,200 zone a critical base. As long as this holds, there is scope for stability, while a sustained move above 54,500 could pave the way for a meaningful recovery in the banking space."

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations under 200

Regarding buy or sell stocks for Monday, Mehuil Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended buying these three shares under 200: SeQuent Scientific, IDFC First Bank, and IOB.

1] SeQuent Scientific: Buy at 182, Target 792, Stop Loss 177;

2] IDFC First Bank: Buy at 72, Target 78, Stop Loss 69; and

3] IOB: Buy at 38.50, Target 43, Stop Loss 36.30.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

