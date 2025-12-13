Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹200: Extending their gains to the second day in a row, Indian benchmark indices closed with significant gains, thus trimming the overall losses for the week. The Nifty 50 rose 0.57% to 26,046.95, while the BSE Sensex added 0.53% to 85,267.66, after gaining about 0.5% on Thursday.

The gains were sparked by the US Federal Reserve-led rate cut, with the market now expected to react to the retail inflation data on Monday that came after market hours.

For the week, Sensex and Nifty 50, logged a 0.5% weekly fall, amid a sharp selling pressure seen in the first three sessions. Eleven of the 16 major sectors logged weekly losses. Small-caps and mid-caps declined 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Stock market outlook Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said the outlook on the stock market uptrend hinges on the Nifty 50's ability to hold certain key levels.

"Nifty behaved exactly in line with expectations. After dipping to the projected 25,700 support zone—right on the rising trendline—the index staged a healthy recovery, keeping the ongoing consolidation structurally intact. This price action continues to form the handle of the larger multi-year cup-and-handle pattern. A key technical development this week is the falling trendline resistance around 26,100, which is clearly visible on the chart," said Kothari.

He believes that a move above this level is essential for immediate upside. Once the index crosses the 26,100 level, the next level to watch is 26,300, which remains the decisive breakout point.

Commenting on the Nifty 50 outlook, the Anand Rathi analyst said, "A sustained close above 26,300–26,350 can unlock 26,600 in the near term, while the medium-term targets of 28,000–30,000+ into mid-2026 stay firmly in place."

The positive highlight of the week is the broader market: indices such as Midcap 100, Smallcap 100, and MSMLCAP 250 have printed Hammer-type reversal candles, confirming buying interest returning after a brief pause. This, he said, aligns perfectly with earlier expectations of broader participation.

Going forward, Kothari said that as long as Nifty holds 25,600–25,700 on a weekly closing basis, the primary uptrend remains intact.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty, the technical analyst said, "Bank Nifty attempted a recovery this week but is now stuck exactly at the falling trendline resistance near 59,800–60,000. Upside remains capped unless this trendline is taken out. The major hurdle stays at 60,500–61,000, where the long-term rising trendline and overhead supply zone converge. Expect profit-booking once the index approaches this band."

Against this setup, he sees supports at 58,500 and 58,000 and expects weakness in Bank Nifty to persist. "Until a breakout above 60,000–60,500 occurs, Bank Nifty is likely to remain range-bound and relatively weaker than the broader market," he added.

Mehul Kothari’s stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind.