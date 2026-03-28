Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹200: The Indian stock market witnessed a highly volatile, event-driven week (Mar 23–27, 2026), dominated by the US-Iran war, sharp swings in crude oil, rupee weakness, and persistent FII selling. The week began with a steep fall on Monday, as Brent crude surged to $110–113 and the rupee weakened to near 94, dragging the Nifty 50 down 2.6%.
Sentiment improved sharply on Tuesday and Wednesday on de-escalation hopes and cooling oil prices (below $100), leading to a strong rebound with Nifty crossing the 23,300 mark amid broad-based buying. However, Friday saw another sharp reversal as fresh escalation fears pushed oil higher again, triggering profit-taking, continued FII outflows, and a weaker rupee.
Overall, despite the mid-week recovery, the market ended flat to slightly negative, with elevated volatility, pressure on broader markets, and cautious investor sentiment throughout the week.
Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, believes that the downside appears limited in the Indian stock market. Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said that signs of selling exhaustion are emerging, but confirmation of a trend reversal is still pending.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari said the outlook remains mixed in the short term but constructive in the broader timeframe. After initially expecting support near 22,900, the index extended its decline to fill the next gap around 22,500, where it has since bounced strongly, indicating solid demand. The broader structure remains corrective, with the market currently in wave (iv) of the third wave, suggesting that once this phase completes, wave (v) could push the index to new highs in the coming months.
Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said the near-term trend for the 50-stock index remains weak, as prices trade below the key resistance zone of 23,400–23,700, which also serves as a gap supply area. Momentum indicators show a clear daily bullish divergence, but a weakening hourly RSI near resistance signals possible consolidation or retest of lower levels. As long as 23,400 is not decisively broken, the market may stay range-bound with downside risk toward 22,900 and 22,500–22,200.
“Overall, while downside appears limited and signs of selling exhaustion are emerging, trend reversal confirmation is still pending, making it important to stay cautious in the short term while maintaining a bullish medium-term view,” Kothari added.
Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, the Anand Rathi expert said that the overall setup favours a sell-on-rise approach until a breakout occurs, and a trend reversal for the bulls will only be confirmed above 54,200.
Regarding short-term stocks to buy, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks under ₹200: Shree Renuka Sugars, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, and Wipro.
1] Shree Renuka Sugars: Buy at ₹26, Target ₹31, Stop Loss ₹23.50;
2] Gujarat Ambuja Exports: Buy at ₹133, Target ₹145, Stop Loss ₹127; and
3] Wipro: Buy at ₹192, Target ₹202, Stop Loss ₹187.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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