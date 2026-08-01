Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹200: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their winning run to a third consecutive session on Friday, ending at their highest levels in more than three weeks, supported by a sharp rally in Bajaj Finance and sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows.

The BSE Sensex advanced 166.49 points, or 0.21%, to close at 78,094.64, with 16 constituent stocks ending in the green and 14 settling lower. During the session, the index climbed as much as 344.10 points, or 0.44%, to touch an intraday high of 78,272.25. The NSE Nifty 50 also finished at a three-week high, gaining 66.45 points, or 0.27%, to settle at 24,383.60.

Indian equity markets witnessed a strong rebound during the week, with the Nifty 50 gaining nearly 2% to close around 24,384, while the Sensex advanced about 2.7% to end above the 78,000 mark.

The recovery was driven by easing geopolitical tensions, a sharp decline in crude oil prices, and renewed FII buying. Positive global cues, along with strength in Financials, Auto, and IT stocks, supported the rally, while the broader market outperformed. A stronger Rupee and nearly 9% correction in Brent crude further boosted investor sentiment, helping the indices end the week on a positive note.

Stock Market Outlook Levels to Watch: 24,500 – 25,000 / 24,200 – 23,900 Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted that from a technical perspective, the broader market structure continues to remain constructive.

"As highlighted in our previous report, we were expecting a strong swing move once NIFTY found support near the 23,650 zone. The index respected this support remarkably well and has since rallied nearly 800 points, reaffirming our positive stance. Going forward, the 24,450–24,500 zone will act as the immediate hurdle. A decisive breakout above this resistance is likely to trigger fresh buying momentum and pave the way towards the 25,000–25,200 zone in the coming weeks. On the downside, 24,200–23,900 is expected to act as a strong support zone, and any dip towards these levels should be viewed as a buying opportunity rather than a change in the prevailing trend. We continue to maintain our Buy on Dips approach and remain positive on the market as long as the 24,200–23,900 support zone holds," he predicted.

For Bank Nifty, he stated that the index remained range-bound with positive bias during the week. The index witnessed a strong rebound from the 56,000 mark, which coincides with a rising trendline support, and is currently trading comfortably above the 57,000 level.

"As long as 56,000 remains intact, we continue to maintain a bullish outlook on the index. On the upside, the 57,500 zone will act as the immediate hurdle. A decisive close above 57,500 could trigger fresh buying momentum and pave the way for 58,000–58,500 in the coming week," he added.

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations today under ₹ 200 Regarding stocks to buy under ₹200, Mehul Kothari recommended these three short-term picks: Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, and Suzlon Energy.

1) BUY Idea at ₹13.20, Stop Loss ₹12.70, Target ₹14.20

2) BUY YES Bank above ₹23, Stop Loss ₹22.40, Target ₹24.20

3) BUY Suzlon at ₹48, Stop Loss ₹46, Target ₹52.