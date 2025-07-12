Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy or sell on Monday - 14 July 2025

Stocks to buy under ₹200: On Friday, Indian stock markets concluded on a downward trend due to a cautious beginning to the first quarter earnings season and an escalation in the tariff threat of 35% on goods imported into the US from Canada.

By the end of the trading day, the Sensex had decreased by 689.81 points or 0.83%, settling at 82,500.47, while the Nifty 50 fell by 205.40 points or 0.81% to close at 25,149.85.

Many market analysts linked the negative market sentiment to renewed concerns over tariffs and disappointing corporate earnings, especially within the IT sector.

Stock Market Outlook Nifty 50 levels to watch out for : 25,600-26,000 / 25,000 – 24,500 Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said that it was yet another week of consolidation for the domestic markets, where the index spent most of its time oscillating without direction. Nifty 50 failed to surpass the crucial hurdle near 25,600 and instead slipped below the 25,200 mark towards the end of the week. The index ended with a weekly loss of nearly 1%, reflecting subdued sentiment. However, the broader markets witnessed deeper cuts, as both the Midcap and Smallcap indices declined over 1%, largely in the absence of any meaningful positive triggers.

According to Kothari, over the past two weeks, Nifty 50 has consistently failed to surpass the crucial resistance zone of 25,600–25,800. This level is significant because it coincides with a gap-down area from the first week of October 2024, which also marked a major market top at the time. Naturally, this region now acts as a heavy supply zone, and until it is decisively taken out, we do not expect any meaningful upside or fresh fireworks in the near term.

On the downside, the 25,000 mark is immediate support, as it aligns with a rising trendline on the short-term charts. A breakdown below this level could trigger a deeper and long-awaited corrective phase in the markets. On the contrary, if this support holds, we may see a short-term pullback. However, such a bounce should ideally be used as an opportunity to lighten long positions, as the market continues to lack a meaningful correction and broader participation remains weak, according to Mehul Kothari.

Bank Nifty Outlook This week, Bank Nifty ended in the red, but importantly, the 56,000 support zone held firm, and even the upside hurdle near 57,600 was not tested.

“As a result, the overall view remains unchanged. A decisive move below 56,000 could trigger a meaningful correction, while sustained strength above 57,600 is needed to attempt a breakout. Even then, the 58,000–58,500 zone remains a major long-term trendline resistance, and crossing it convincingly won't be easy. Until then, the index is likely to stay range-bound with a cautious undertone,” said Mehul Kothari.

Mehul Kothari’s stock recommendations Regarding stocks to buy under ₹200, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended buying these three buy or sell stocks: NMDC Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, and Rain Industries Ltd.

NMDC Ltd : Buy at ₹69; Stop Loss: ₹67; Target Price: ₹73

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd : Buy at ₹82; Stop Loss: ₹79.5; Target Price: ₹85

Rain Industries Ltd : Buy at ₹146; Stop Loss: ₹143; Target Price: ₹152

