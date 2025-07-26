Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹200: The bears tightened their grip on the Indian stock market as the Nifty 50 index registered its fourth consecutive weekly decline. It was a painful week for the bulls, as Dalal Street remained under pressure without any primary positive triggers. While the Nifty 50 index managed to end the week on a flat note, it gave up nearly 400 points from the weekly high. After testing the 25,250 mark earlier in the week, the index witnessed heavy selling during Thursday and Friday, dragging it down to close near the 24,800 level. Meanwhile, the broader markets bore the brunt of the correction, with the Midcap index ending lower by around 2%, and the Smallcap index seeing deeper cuts of over 3%.

Nifty 50 outlook Speaking on the Indian stock market post-Friday selling, Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, "The Nifty 50 index reversed sharply from the 25,250 mark and is now showing signs of a breakdown below the previous swing low of 24,850, which is a concerning development for the market. Adding to the pressure, the index hovers near a crucial rising channel support. A close below 24,800 would confirm the breakdown, putting the next key support at 24,450 under serious threat. As we've consistently highlighted, a breach of 24,450 could begin a significant corrective phase in the market."

"On the upside, Nifty must reclaim the 25,000 level for the bulls to regain confidence. On the data front, the only hope for the bulls lies in the current Long-Short ratio in index futures, which has dropped below 15%. While this indicates an unusually high presence of shorts — and adds to the overall nervousness — it also opens up the possibility of a sharp short-covering rally, should any positive trigger emerge. Until then, we maintain our cautious stance on the broader time frame," Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said.

Bank Nifty outlook Asked about the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Mehul Kothari said, "The Bank Nifty remained stuck in a narrow range of 56,000–57,500, lacking any decisive move. Despite a few intraday swings, neither side had meaningful traction. If this range remains intact, the index will likely continue its sideways movement. A breakout above 57,500 could open the gates for a short-term upmove, while a breakdown below 56,000 would invite fresh selling pressure. Until then, traders are advised to stay cautious and avoid aggressive positions."

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations under ₹ 200 On Mehul Kothari's share recommendations under ₹200 for next week, the Anand Rathi expert recommended buying these three shares: Man Infraconstruction, IOB, and Samvardhana Motherson.

1] Man Infraconstruction: Buy at ₹170 to ₹174, Target ₹190, Stop Loss ₹160;

2] IOB: Buy at ₹37 to ₹38, Target ₹42, Stop Loss ₹36; and

3] Samvardhana Motherson: Buy at ₹99 to ₹101, Target ₹106, Stop Loss ₹97.