Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹200: This week, both indexes, NSE and BSE experienced a 1% increase, driven by advancements in the automobile and consumer sectors due to anticipated demand growth resulting from changes in the goods and services tax (GST) which were announced on August 15, 2025 and S&P's recent upgrade of India's sovereign rating.

Even though the hopes for tax reforms pushed the weekly gains, the benchmarks declined on Friday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's address at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, “The Nifty spot index started the week with a sharp upside gap on Monday, supported by the GST announcements and the Prime Minister’s Independence Day speech. The momentum carried the index comfortably beyond the 25,000 mark; however, the euphoria was short-lived as heavy profit-booking emerged on Friday after the index tested the 25,150 zone. As a result, the Nifty ended the week with sharp losses, closing near the 24,900 mark. Even on the weekly chart, a bearish candlestick pattern has now formed. Hence, unless the zone of 25,200–25,300 is taken out, we may witness further volatility in the markets.”

The Anand Rathi expert said that recovery can be expected only if the index decisively moves above 25,200–25,300, which could then trigger a relief rally. For now, traders are advised to remain light and avoid taking any aggressive bets, since the fall can accelerate further if the 24,800 mark is breached.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Mehul Kothari said, "The Bank Nifty underperformed during the initial part of the week and failed to sustain above the 56,000 mark. Later, on Friday, it cracked by over 600 points and once again slipped near the 55,000 level. A breach below 55,000 could open the gates for a retest of the 200 DEMA, placed in the 54,000–53,500 zone. On the upside, stability and a sustainable recovery would be expected only above the 56,000 mark.”

Stocks to buy or sell Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, August 25, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Karnataka Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Samvardhana Motherson International

Karnataka Bank: Buy at ₹ 173-171, Target at ₹ 185 and Stop Loss at ₹ 165

173-171, Target at 185 and Stop Loss at 165 Buy Indian Overseas Bank at ₹ 38-37, Target at ₹ 42, Stop Loss at ₹ 36

Buy Motherson at ₹ 95-94, Target at ₹ 105 and Stop Loss at ₹ 90 Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.