Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹200: The benchmark indices on the Indian stock market closed with decent gains on Friday, 12 September 2025, after receiving support from the index heavyweight stocks amid positive global cues. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.43% higher at 25,114 points, compared to 25,005.50 points at the previous stock market session.

The BSE Sensex also closed after clocking in 0.44% gains to end at 81,904.70 points, compared to 81,548.73 points at the previous trading session.

Stock market outlook Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Indian stock market sentiment is gradually improving as the broader markets outperformed the market expectations, trading with optimism in the absence of major negative triggers. The Nifty 50 index is expected to trade in the range of 25,150–25,400 to 24,800–24,600 points.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, “This week, domestic markets traded with optimism in the absence of any major negative triggers, and Nifty managed to close above the 25,000 mark with weekly gains of around 1%. The broader markets outperformed as both the Midcap and Smallcap indices ended higher by nearly 2%. The undertone has turned constructive, and the recent price action suggests that sentiment is gradually improving.”

“Technically, Nifty is on the verge of a breakout, with the daily RSI sustaining above the 60 level. A decisive close above 25,150 would confirm this breakout and could propel the index towards the recent peak around 25,650. On the lower side, the 24,800–24,750 zone remains the immediate support, followed by the crucial demand area of 24,400–24,350, which has held firmly in the past few weeks. As long as these levels are defended, the broader trend looks positive and traders can continue to adopt a ‘buy on dips’ approach,” said the stock market expert.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said, “The Bank Nifty remained relatively subdued as it struggled to surpass the 55,000 mark. This level coincides with a previous breakdown zone and hence has turned into a stiff supply point. A sustained move above 55,000 would be essential for momentum to pick up in the banking space. Till then, support around 54,000 holds the key for near-term stability. Overall, while the Nifty shows strength, the Banking index needs to catch up to support a broader market rally.”

Mehul Kothari's stock picks under ₹ 200 1. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL): Buy at ₹127-126; Target Price at ₹135; Stop Loss at ₹122.

2. Yes Bank Ltd (YESBANK): Buy at ₹21-20; Target Price at ₹24; Stop Loss at ₹18.5.

3. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC): Buy at ₹143-142; Target Price at ₹150; Stop Loss at ₹138.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.