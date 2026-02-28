Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹200: The Indian stock market ended the week (Feb 27, 2026) on a weak and volatile note, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 closing sharply lower due to heavy selling pressure on Friday. While mid-week sessions were largely flat to marginally positive, a steep sell-off in the final session erased earlier gains. The Sensex fell about 961 points (1.17%) to close near 81,287, while the Nifty declined over 317 points (1.25%) to 25,178, leading to an estimated loss of ₹3 lakh crore to ₹5.5 lakh crore in market capitalisation.

Broader markets also underperformed, with MidCap and SmallCap indices slipping around 1–1.3%. Weak global cues, geopolitical tensions, continued FII selling, MSCI rebalancing outflows, and sector-wide weakness in financials, realty, auto, FMCG, and energy weighed on sentiment. Overall, markets remained cautious and in a phase of consolidation amid persistent global uncertainties.

Stock market outlook Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Indian stock market appears to be in the final leg of correction, with early signs of selling exhaustion visible near key supports. A weak opening could help complete the remaining gap-fill and test the support zone, which may provide a base for stabilisation.

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said that after failing to sustain above the 25,800–26,000 resistance zone, the NIFTY 50 has extended its corrective move and is now trading near 25,200, very close to the critical 25,100 support zone. This decline appears to be part of a gap-filling move from the sharp up-move seen on the US trade deal day. The zone around 25,100 now emerges as a make-or-break support for the index. A sustained break below 25,100 would force a reassessment of the bullish structure and may open the door for deeper downside.

“However, as long as this level holds, the ongoing correction is likely to remain a healthy pullback within the broader uptrend, supported by the gap-filling process. On the upside, the 25,800–26,000 band remains a major resistance zone. A decisive breakout above 25,800 would confirm a triangle breakout and can potentially trigger a move towards new highs in line with the primary trend,” Mehul Kothari said.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, the Anand Rathi expert said the index remains in a consolidation phase, with prices repeatedly facing resistance near the 61,500–62,000 zone and currently hovering around 60,500. The 59,800–60,000 band remains a strong support area, keeping the broader structure stable.

“As long as this support holds, the index is likely to remain range-bound. A sustained move above 61,500 would confirm fresh bullish momentum, while a break below 59,800 could lead to deeper corrective pressure. Traders should stay selective and wait for a clear directional trigger,” Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said.

Stocks to buy or sell Regarding shares to buy next week, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended these three buy-or-sell stocks: Central Bank of India, Shree Renuka Sugars, and Welspun Living.

1] Central Bank of India: Buy at ₹40 to ₹38, Targets ₹44 and ₹48, Stop Loss ₹36.50;

2] Shree Renuka Sugars: Buy at ₹24, Target ₹26.50, Stop Loss ₹22.80; and

3] Welspun Living: Buy at ₹125, Target ₹135, Stop Loss ₹119.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.