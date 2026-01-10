Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends two shares to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹200: The Indian stock market saw a sharp correction during the week of January 3–9, 2026, with the Nifty 50 declining for multiple consecutive sessions after beginning the year near record highs. Sentiment weakened amid renewed concerns over potential U.S. tariff actions, persistent FII outflows, and rising global uncertainties. Profit-booking in heavyweight stocks further added to selling pressure, leading to a swift reversal from early-January optimism. The Nifty slipped below key technical levels and ended the week in the 25,700–25,900 range after steep intra-week declines. Overall, the week reflected a clear shift towards risk aversion and cautious market positioning.

Stock market outlook Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Indian stock market sentiment has turned cautious after a swift reversal from early-January optimism. Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi stated that the reason for such careful sentiment can be attributed to the Nifty 50 index slipping below key technical levels and ending the week in the 25,700–25,900 range after experiencing steep intra-week declines.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi, said, "The Nifty 50 index witnessed a failed breakout, followed by a sharp reversal, highlighting exhaustion at higher levels. The index has now moved back towards a key support near the weekly low around 25,600, which is acting as an immediate reference point. A decisive breakdown below this level could extend the decline towards 25,400, which appears to be the maximum near-term downside based on the broader price structure."

Kothari said that momentum indicators remain weak, though the index is nearing short-term oversold territory, suggesting the possibility of a technical bounce. On the upside, any recovery is expected to face strong resistance in the 25,800–26,000 zone, making it a critical hurdle for the bulls. Overall, the setup requires a cautious and selective approach, with confirmation needed before establishing fresh directional positions.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty, Mehul Kothari said, "The Bank Nifty index continues to face strong resistance in the 60,500–61,500 zone, coinciding with the long-term rising trendline resistance, from where the index has once again turned lower. The recent rejection near 60,500 has pulled the Bank Nifty back towards the 59,000 region, which is now acting as a key near-term support. A decisive move below 59,000 would confirm a breakdown and could open the door for a drift towards 58,000 or lower in the coming sessions."

"On the upside, a move back above 59,500 may lead to a short-term pullback, but the broader structure suggests that any recovery is likely to face selling pressure near 61,000–61,500. Overall, the index remains in a cautious zone, with price action near support being crucial for the next directional move," said Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi.

Stocks to buy next week Regarding stocks to buy next week, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended these two shares: SJVN and NMDC.

1] SJVN: Buy at ₹78 to ₹76 range, Target ₹85, Stop Loss ₹72; and

2] NMDC: Buy at ₹80 to ₹78 range, Target ₹88, Stop Loss ₹74.

