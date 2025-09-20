Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari recommends three shares to buy or sell despite Trump's H-1B Visa fee increase

Stocks to buy under ₹200: The Nifty 50 index ended the week of September 15–19, 2025, with modest gains of less than 1%, closing near the 25,300 mark after touching a midweek high of 25,423.60. The upside move in the Indian stock market was supported by the US Fed’s 25-bps rate cut and optimism around the India–US trade deal, though the index witnessed some profit-taking on Friday, slipping about 0.27%. The BSE Sensex advanced nearly 1% to close around 82,800, while the midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively.

Sector-wise, auto, realty, and PSU banks led the rally with 1–1.4% gains, whereas FMCG and metals saw mild declines. On the flows front, both FIIs and DIIs remained net buyers, adding around ₹2,500 crore and ₹1,800 crore, respectively.

Stock market next week Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Indian stock market is an ideal buy-on-dips for investors as the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,150. Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said that the 25,500 to 25,650 zone is expected to work as a substantial hurdle for the 50-stock index and advised investors to look at those stocks that are looking strong on the technical chart.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari said, "The Nifty 50 index has confirmed a breakout by closing above the previous swing high of 25,150, which also validates a strong bottom near the recent low of 24,400. This shifts the market into a buy-on-dips mode. The zone of 25,500–25,650 is likely to act as a strong hurdle, with 25,650 being the earlier swing low and a falling trendline resistance placed near 25,500. A decisive move above 25,650 could open the gates for new highs in the coming weeks. On the downside, 25,150–25,000 will serve as an important support zone, the breakout retest area. A breach below 25,000."

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said, "The Bank Nifty index gained over a per cent during the week and closed above the 55000 mark. Finally, it has outperformed the benchmark after quite some time. Technically, Bank Nifty has also confirmed a breakout above 55,000, reinforcing the buy-on-dips approach. Strong support is placed around 55,000–54,500, while the next key hurdle is seen near 56,000."

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations under ₹ 200 Regarding stocks to buy under ₹200, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended buying these three stocks despite Trump's H-1B Visa fee increase proposal: UCO Bank, IREDA, and Federal Bank.

1] UCO Bank: Buy at ₹31, Target ₹36, Stop Loss ₹28;

2] IREDA: Buy at ₹161 to ₹130, Target ₹172, Stop Loss ₹256; and

3] Federal Bank: Buy at ₹198 to ₹197, Target ₹205, Stop Loss ₹194.

Trump's H-1B Visa fee increase US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that requires companies to pay $100,000 annually for every foreign worker brought under the H-1B visa, up from about $1,000 at present – a 9,900% increase. This could increase the visa fees to about 10% of the profits of India’s five largest recipients of H-1B visas, and prove the death knell for the country’s $283-billion IT services industry.