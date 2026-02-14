Stocks to buy under ₹200: Mehul Kothari recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹200: The Indian stock market witnessed a turbulent week ending February 13, 2026, driven by a sharp selloff in IT stocks amid global concerns over AI-led disruptions and weak cues from the Nasdaq. On Friday, benchmark indices extended their losses, with the BSE Sensex plunging 1,048 points (1.25%) to 82,627 and the Nifty 50 falling 336 points (1.30%) to 25,471, slipping below 25,500. The broader markets underperformed, as midcaps and smallcaps declined more sharply, erasing nearly ₹7.4 lakh crore of investor wealth in a single day.

The Nifty IT index hit multi-month lows, while metal stocks also dragged sentiment. Although the week began with brief consolidation near record highs and selective support from financials and metals, the session ended with a broad-based stock market crash, resulting in an overall weekly decline of nearly 1% for the benchmark indices.

Outlook for the Indian stock market Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Indian stock market is in a corrective and consolidation phase, but the structure indicates a maturing correction rather than a fresh breakdown. Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said the Nifty 50 index has immediate support at 25,400, while 25,100 is now crucial support for the 50-stock index.

Outlook for the Nifty 50 today After failing to clear the 26,000 resistance zone, Nifty witnessed selling pressure led by weak IT stocks and negative global cues and is currently trading near the 25,500 mark.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari said, “For the coming week, 25,400 remains the key pivot level. A decisive break below this level could trigger a gap-fill move towards 25,100, which now stands as the immediate and worst-case support zone for the 50-stock index. On the upside, 25,800–26,000 remains the intermediate resistance zone. Only a sustained move above this band would revive bullish momentum and open the door for further upside.”

Unveiling the market strategy for intraday trading, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said that traders should stay selective and look for buying opportunities on confirmation near support levels, while keeping a close watch on 25,400 for the next directional trigger.

Outlook for the Bank Nifty today The Bank Nifty has filled the trade-deal gap and is now consolidating near the 60,000 zone.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index in the near-term, the Anand Rathi expert said, “For the coming week, 60,000–59,500 remains a key support area. As long as this zone holds, the index is likely to resume its upward move. On the upside, 61,500–62,000 will be the real test for the bulls. A decisive breakout above this zone is needed to trigger a fresh leg of the uptrend. Overall, Bank Nifty remains in a consolidation phase with a neutral-to-positive bias.”

Unveiling the market strategy for intraday trading, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said that traders should look for buying opportunities on confirmation near support, while waiting for a clear breakout above resistance.

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy or sell on Monday, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended these three shares: GMR Airports, Edelweiss Financial Services, and Motherson Sumi Wiring India.

1] GMR Airports: Buy at ₹94, Target ₹100, Stop Loss ₹88;

2] Edelweiss Financial Service: Buy at ₹118, Target ₹138, Stop Loss ₹107; and

3] Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Buy at ₹42, Target ₹48, Stop Loss ₹39.