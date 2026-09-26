Stocks to buy under ₹200: Tata Steel, South Bank, Castrol by Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi | Target, SL, market outlook

Mehul Kothari's stock picks under ₹200: The Indian stock market witnessed a volatile, net-negative week from September 21–25, 2026. Markets started on a positive note on bargain hunting but remained mixed through mid-week before witnessing a sharp sell-off on Thursday, with the NIFTY 50 index falling nearly 384 points to 23,063, its lowest level in several months.

Rising US bond yields, crude oil moving above $100, a weaker rupee and broad-based selling in financial stocks weighed heavily on sentiment, while India VIX surged sharply. Markets recovered marginally on Friday, but the rebound was not enough to offset the previous day’s losses. Overall, the NIFTY 50 and Sensex ended the week lower, with global yields, elevated crude prices, and risk-off sentiment remaining key concerns.

Mehul Kothari on the Indian stock market outlook Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Nifty 50 index has now witnessed its seventh consecutive weekly decline, an unusual streak not seen in the index over the past several years, clearly highlighting the extent of recent pressure and the deterioration in market sentiment. However, despite the prolonged correction, our view remains unchanged. The index is now trading around the key 23,000–23,100 zone, which not only remains crucial horizontal support but also coincides with the rising channel support, making it particularly important from a technical perspective.

“The daily chart continues to show a positive divergence, indicating that the downside may be approaching its final phase. While volatility can remain elevated and another bout of weakness cannot be ruled out, we continue to believe that 23,000 should ideally mark the maximum extent of the current correction. The immediate focus now shifts to whether NIFTY can stabilise and reclaim 23,300, followed by 23,500; a sustained move above these levels would provide the first meaningful signs that the selling pressure is easing,” Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said.

Until then, patience remains important, as after such a prolonged decline, the market could see sharp swings before a meaningful recovery takes shape.

On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Mehul Kothari said, the key benchmark index remained largely flat today but ended the week on a negative note, continuing to remain under pressure after the recent sharp decline. The index is now trading around the important 55,500 mark, with 55,000 emerging as the next major support. Importantly, this level also coincides with the 61.8% retracement of the previous upmove, making it a crucial zone from a technical perspective. At the same time, the daily chart continues to show a positive divergence, suggesting that despite the sustained weakness, downside momentum may be approaching exhaustion.

“A few hundred points of volatility around the current levels cannot be ruled out, but the 55,000–55,500 zone remains important for the index to stabilise and attempt a recovery. On the upside, 56,000 remains the immediate hurdle, and a sustained move above this level would provide the first indication of improving strength. Until then, volatility is likely to remain elevated, but the developing divergence keeps the possibility of a reversal alive,” Kothari said.

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations for the short term Regarding short-term stock picks, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended these three shares priced under ₹200: Tata Steel, South Indian Bank, and Castrol India.

1] Tata Steel: Buy at ₹189 | Target ₹198 | Stop Loss ₹184;

2] South Indian Bank: Buy at ₹50 | Target ₹55 | Stop Loss ₹46; and

3] Castrol India: Buy at ₹200 | Target ₹212 | Stop Loss ₹193.