Stocks to buy under ₹50: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommends three shares to buy or sell

Stocks to buy under ₹50: The Indian stock market witnessed a volatile week from February 16 to 20, 2026. The week began on a strong note with the Sensex and Nifty gaining around 0.8% on Monday, supported by buying in financials, energy, power, and pharma stocks amid stable global cues. The momentum continued with marginal gains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, markets saw a sharp correction on Thursday due to broad-based profit booking, geopolitical concerns, and FII outflows, with the Sensex falling nearly 1.5% and the Nifty slipping over 1.4%. On Friday, indices recovered modestly, led by PSU banks, metals, and power stocks. Overall, the benchmarks ended the week with limited gains of around 0.2–0.4%, while broader markets remained mixed as investors balanced domestic optimism with global uncertainties.

Outlook for the Indian stock market Mehul Kothari, Deputy Vice President — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, believes the downside in the Indian stock market is limited and the Nifty 50 index may soon form its base.

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said, “Overall, Nifty remains in a corrective and consolidation phase, but the structure points towards a maturing correction rather than a fresh breakdown. Apart from geopolitical risks, if no major negative trigger emerges, the broader market bias remains bullish. Traders should remain selective and focus on confirmation-based opportunities near key support levels, while closely monitoring 25,350 on the downside and 26,000 on the upside as the next directional triggers.”

The Anand Rathi expert said the 25,350–25,900 range has now become crucial in determining the Nifty 50 index's next directional move. On the downside, the 25,350–25,400 zone remains an important and immediate support level.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Mehul Kothari said, “The Bank Nifty is consolidating within a wide range with selective opportunities, and a decisive move beyond these levels will define the next trend direction.”

Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said the Bank Nifty index once again formed a base near the 59,900. The zone of 61,500–62,000 remains a major long-term trendline resistance, and only a sustained breakout above this band will confirm fresh bullish momentum.

Mehul Kothari's stock recommendations today Regarding stocks to buy for intraday trading, Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi recommended buying these three shares priced below ₹50: Motherson Sumi Wiring, IRB Infrastructure, and ITBEES.

1] Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Buy at ₹42, Target ₹52, Stop Loss ₹37;

2] IRB Infrastructure: Buy at ₹40, Target ₹43, Stop Loss ₹38; and

3] ITBEES: Buy at ₹35, Target ₹39, Stop Loss ₹33.