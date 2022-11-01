Why this FMCG stock is Axis Securities' top pick of the week

“In Q2FY23, HUL highlighted that it expects gross margins to inch up marginally on a sequential basis as most of the key raw material prices are down. On a cautionary note, however, sharp rupee depreciation will have some impact, said while expecting margins to improve after a prolonged period. In Q2FY23, the premium portfolio (product above ₹120) grew 2x of the category growth with larger growth being seen in the detergent segment where HUL continues to drive the premiumisation agenda," the note stated.