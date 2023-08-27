Stocks to Buy: Why Indiabulls Real Estate and Greenpanel look attractive for short term1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Nifty index stays bearish, Bank Nifty range-bound; Buy recommendations for Indiabulls Real Estate and Greenpanel.
The Nifty index has declined to a significant moving average (55-EMA) support level. The sentiment is expected to stay bearish as long as the index remains below 19,450, where the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is positioned on the daily timeframe. If the index decisively falls below 19240, it could potentially lead the Nifty towards the 19,000 mark.
