Jefferies is bullish on this Indian PSU stock, sees these key triggers
- Land License Fees (LLF) policy is a key step in Concor’s privatisation process, said Jefferies
Land License Fees (LLF) policy is a key step in Container Corporation of India's (Concor) privatisation process and media reports mention that the LLF policy has been cleared by Cabinet and LLF rate is also lower at 1.5% vs 6%, highlighted global brokerage and research firm Jefferies in a note.