Jefferies is bullish on this Indian PSU stock, sees these key triggers

“With the national elections in 1HCY24, the policy should come out before end-FY23E as divestment could move to the back-burner as we move closer to the election dates. If the current media news is confirmed, it could be a near-term trigger for the stock. Concor has not yet commented on the same. Volume growth should drive upside for Concor over the next 6-12 months, with privatisation being the additional trigger," Jefferies added.