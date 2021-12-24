SBI is HDFC Securities' top stock pick for next year. Here's why

The lender reported a 66.7% jump in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹7,627 crore in the quarter ended September, aided by higher net interest income and improvement in asset quality. It had reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹4,574 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its net interest income increased by 10.6% to ₹31,184 crore against ₹28,181 crore in the year-ago quarter.

