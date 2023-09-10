Stocks to Buy: Why you should bet on Tata Power and IndusInd bank for short term1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Stocks to Buy: Looking at strong fundamentals and past weeks performance, stock market experts have suggested investors to bet on Tata Power and IndusInd Bank. Read for more details
The Nifty displayed strength, primarily driven by strong demand for large-cap stocks. The overall trend remained robust as the index consistently stayed above a critical moving average. However, a significant hurdle for the Nifty came in the form of substantial Call writing at the 19900 strike price. Looking ahead, only a decisive move above the 19900 level has the potential to propel the index towards the 20200 mark. On the flip side, there was substantial Put writing at the 19700 level, providing strong support for the Nifty.
