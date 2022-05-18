Indoco Remedies delivered better than expected revenue growth of 34% YoY with US revenue driving a sharp growth YoY. This was further aided by strong show in domestic business on a low base, highlighted brokerage Yes Securities in a note. The management expects growth on this high base in FY23 led by rebound in Stomatologicals.

“Unless there is worsening of key starting material prices from China (management alluded to recent flatlining prices), expect 4Q or at worst 1Q margin to mark a bottom," the note stated.

The brokerage has Buy rating on the pharma stock with a target price of ₹500, implying a potential upside of more than 35% from its current stock level. On back of strong growth prognosis, Indoco Remedies remains one of its top stock picks in pharma.

“We have raised revenue estimates for FY22 on back of strong US guidance which has offset impact of gross margin cut; a bottoming out of margin coupled with unchanged growth outlook would support rerating – retain target 19x on FY24 EPS," Yes Securities added.

Further, Indoco guides to a strong 40% growth in US business as Brinzolamide market share ramp up and Combigan launch in July drive H2 revenues.

“We reckon US business is dependent on these two key products along with about 6 new launches in current fiscal. Indoco would also be shielded from price erosion due to ophthalmic nature of launches," the brokerage said.

