Day trading guide for Monday: 6 stocks to buy today - 1st November

Equity benchmarks plunged for the third session on the trot on Friday as relentless selling by foreign funds and weakness in global markets sapped risk appetite. The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled for the third straight session on Friday to close at 59,306.9, down 677 points. The 30-share index lost over 3.3% in three days. Similarly, the Nifty plunged 1.04% to close the session at 17,671.6.

Tech Mahindra was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack on Friday, declining 3.53 per cent, followed by NTPC, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank. In contrast, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's, Maruti, Tata Steel, Titan and ICICI Bank were among the winners.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex tumbled 2.49%, while the Nifty lost 2.44%. In the broader market, the BSE midcap index ended 0.16% higher, while the small cap gauge declined 0.38%.

SGX Nifty indicates a choppy start for the Indian stock markets on Monday. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is taken as to be a likely first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Stocks to buy today as recommended by analysts -

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking

Biocon: Buy biocon, Stop loss 335, Target 375-380

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman, GCL Securities Limited

Sun Pharma: Buy sun pharma at 810, , Stop loss 788, Target 888

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient Equities Limited

Tata Power: Buy Tata power at 215, Target 227, Stop loss 209

Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia

Adani Ent: Buy Adant Ent at 1,425, Target 1470, Stop loss 1,400

Ambuja Cement: Buy Ambuja Cement at 404, Target 412, Stop loss 400

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

