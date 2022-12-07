Stocks to Focus: HDFC AMC, Vedanta, PTC India, IDBI Bank, Siemens

PTC India: The board of directors of PTC India has again been rocked by a series of resignations with BSE chairman S. S. Mundra being the latest to step down from the board of the state-run power trading company, said two people with knowledge of the developments. Former secretary of the finance ministry Sushma Nath was the first to resign in the last week of November. Former principal chief commissioner of income tax, Mumbai, Devendra Swaroop Saksena and Jayant Purushottam Gokhale, founder of Gokhale & Sathe, resigned from the board this month.