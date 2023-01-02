Stocks to Focus: Maruti, TCS, Adani Power, Torrent Power, Tata Motors, IEX

IEX: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Friday said that it has got shareholders' approval through a postal ballot to buy back shares worth up to ₹98 crore. The proposal to buy back shares worth up to ₹98 crore was approved by the requisite majority through postal ballot, showed a BSE filing. The board of directors in its meeting on November 25 had approved the cash offer for the buyback of equity shares of the face value of ₹1 each at a maximum price of ₹200 per share for an aggregate amount of up to ₹98 crore.