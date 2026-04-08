Domestic equity benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—ended with healthy gains on Tuesday, extending gains for the fourth straight session even as the US-Iran war continues, crude oil prices stay up, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue selling Indian stocks.
Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends five stocks for 8 April
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 8 April. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Domestic equity benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—ended with healthy gains on Tuesday, extending gains for the fourth straight session even as the US-Iran war continues, crude oil prices stay up, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue selling Indian stocks.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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