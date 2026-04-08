Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends five stocks for 8 April

The best approach is to continue looking at a 30-minute range breakout on Friday, as we can consider trading on either side.

While trends in the indices are still developing, there is plenty of action in the stocks. We should now refrain from entering short positions in the Nifty and wait for clarity after the RBI policy statement on Wednesday, which may help sustain this recent move above 23,000. Any sustained move below 22,500 would be a clear sign that bullish conviction is waning. With Max Pain at 22,800, the resistance has now moved to 23,100, while open interest shows that the road ahead is more open.