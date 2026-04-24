Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends 3 stocks for 24 April

A look at Bank Nifty indicates that until 55500 is given away the bulls will attempt to rebound. Bank Nifty is a sector that should be tracked. Once 55500 is exceeded we could look at stock specific action where there are divergent views been displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks are performing better and the erratic vibes from Private Sector being exhibited is making it difficult for the Bank Nifty to recover. This in turn will spill over to the other sectors like Auto, Realty and Finance. Despite markets on Monday showing some prowess of a recovery the inability of Bank Nifty to clear the 58000 mark seems limited in this week. Till then this index holds the key for some trends to emerge .