Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends 3 stocks for 24 April

Indian equity markets remained under pressure on 23 April, as rising crude oil prices, continued foreign fund outflows and weak Asian cues weighed on investor sentiment.
Indian equity markets remained under pressure on 23 April, as rising crude oil prices, continued foreign fund outflows and weak Asian cues weighed on investor sentiment.
The Sensex fell 852 points to 77,664, while the Nifty slipped 205 points to close at 24,173. Market breadth stayed negative, with most sectoral indices ending in the red.
The Sensex fell 852 points to 77,664, while the Nifty slipped 205 points to close at 24,173. Market breadth stayed negative, with most sectoral indices ending in the red.
Despite intermittent rebounds, the broader trend remains fragile. Analysts say the market is attempting to stabilize, but the recovery lacks strong follow-through buying. In this cautious environment, stock-specific opportunities are likely to remain in focus.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by Raja Venkatraman:
PRAJIND (Cmp 410.05)
PRAJIND: Buy above ₹415, stop ₹390 target ₹461 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Praj Industries Ltd. (NSE: PRAJIND) is a leading Indian process and project engineering company, specializing in biotechnology and engineering, it is a global leader in bioenergy (ethanol production), industrial wastewater treatment, critical process equipment, and high-purity water systems. The stock has been descending sine last 9 months. A strong thrust above the cloud region after long period of consolidation indicates some fresh buying that has emerged. With the prices holding the TS & KS indicates a strong bullish possibility. Go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 54.94
- 52-week high: ₹538.40,
- Volume: 21.02M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹375, resistance at ₹480.
- Risk factors: Key risks include potential time/cost overruns in major projects, low Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (~3.8%-4.08%), declining net profits, and forex fluctuations from foreign currency debt (USD/JPY).
- Buy : above ₹415
- Stop loss: ₹390.
- Target price: ₹461(2 Months)
MANKIND (Cmp 2292.90)
MANKIND:Buy above ₹2305, stop ₹2240 target ₹2455 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended:Mankind Pharma Limited is a leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical company. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a diverse range of branded formulations in acute and chronic therapeutic areas. There has been a strong surge in Open Interest indicating that the trends in this counter is indicating a steady upward bias. Strong recovery with positive newsflow augurs well for the prices. The last few days the upward momentum is retained despite market condition, look to initiate a Buy.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio : 55.35
- 52-week high: ₹2726.75,
- Volume: 1.06M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2140, resistance at ₹2465.
- Risk factors: High concentration in the Indian market, regulatory pressures, and intense competition.
- Buy : above ₹2305.
- Stop loss: ₹2240.
- Target price: ₹2455(2 Months)
CAMS (Cmp 770.70)
CAMS: Buy above ₹771, stop ₹730 target ₹850 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) is India’s largest technology-driven financial infrastructure and service provider, holding a ~69.4% market share as a Qualified Registrar and Transfer Agent (QRTA) for mutual funds. Capital market sector has seen some strong volatile scenario and the last few months this counter has been on a descent. The nice rounding formation at lower levels and the revival subsequently after a bearish grip augurs well for the prices. The strong thrust on Thursday has ignited bullish possibilities in the counter. The rising momentum charge shown by the ADX and DI could now result in some upward drive.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 43.01
- 52-week high: ₹875
- Volume: 1.40M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹700, resistance at ₹900.
- Risk factors: Regulatory changes, high client concentration, and market volatility..
- Buy : above ₹771.
- Stop loss: ₹730.
- Target price: ₹850.(2 Months)
Stock market today
Auto stocks led the decline, dropping 1.3 percent, while financial heavyweights also weighed on the indices, with ICICI Bank down 1.6 percent and HDFC Bank slipping 0.8 percent. In contrast, pharma stocks provided some relief, rallying 2.3 percent on growth expectations.
Brokerage Nomura highlighted that the domestic pharmaceutical market expanded 10.1 percent year-on-year in March, with most companies under its coverage reporting stronger-than-expected growth. Midcap and smallcap indices traded flat, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.
Outlook for trading
Nifty has been weaker in comparison and the sustained bearish pressure seen on every rally indicating that it is inclined for some downward bias as the trends are unable to head higher. While sector rotation is happening, we are reaching a point where the indices have become divergent.
HDFC Bank has been under great deal of stress ahead post its Q4 numbers. The stock could not impact the market condition much however the trends were expected to head into the upper end of the value resistance zone as the indicators were tiring out. The fall witnessed in Bank Nifty is seen struggling as the attempt to hold on is seen fizzling out as bearish pressure is emerging at higher levels. Currently , due to lack of triggers we are witnessing a ranging action that could keep the trends from recovering swiftly.
A look at Bank Nifty indicates that until 55500 is given away the bulls will attempt to rebound. Bank Nifty is a sector that should be tracked. Once 55500 is exceeded we could look at stock specific action where there are divergent views been displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks are performing better and the erratic vibes from Private Sector being exhibited is making it difficult for the Bank Nifty to recover. This in turn will spill over to the other sectors like Auto, Realty and Finance. Despite markets on Monday showing some prowess of a recovery the inability of Bank Nifty to clear the 58000 mark seems limited in this week. Till then this index holds the key for some trends to emerge .
Meanwhile the current scenario has . Now, we need to see Nifty move above 24500 which is the immediate resistance for some bullish revival as well as the max pain point that will continue to halt any progress. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating a hurdle at higher levels one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on Friday and above this level for creating some long.
As indices are not showing much declines one should look to participate in some stock specific action.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.