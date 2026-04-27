Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends 3 stocks for 27 April

In our issues over the past few months, we have been successful in initiating a good buy-on-the-dip approach, and we continue to maintain that this pattern will hold. The Ichimoku Bands are seen holding on the higher time frame charts are clearly suggesting that the momentum could trigger some further upside and the last decline has seen the upper Ichimoku Band proving strong support to the trends. With the immediate resistances being surpassed we should now look at some fresh momentum coming into play.