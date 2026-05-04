Stock market recap: Indian equities ended the holiday-truncated week only marginally higher, as stalled talks between the US and Iran and US President Donald Trump's rejection of Tehran's proposal to remove the blockade of Hormuz pushed crude prices to a three-year high of $126 per barrel.
Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends 3 stocks for 4 May
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 4 May. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Stock market recap: Indian equities ended the holiday-truncated week only marginally higher, as stalled talks between the US and Iran and US President Donald Trump's rejection of Tehran's proposal to remove the blockade of Hormuz pushed crude prices to a three-year high of $126 per barrel.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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