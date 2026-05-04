Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends 3 stocks for 4 May

In line with our earlier expectations, the Nifty future moved below 24000 to test the support around 23850. Now, as we can see on the chart, the gap levels have been filled. A doji (uncertainty) has been formed suggesting that we are poised at a tentative stage as we finished the week strongly. The Bank Nifty was a bit of a laggard as there wasn’t any specific news for the sector and so the Nifty lacked the usual contribution that this sector gives to its moves. It was therefore left to the other sectors to carry the day. But the breadth was good overall and helped to trigger stock-specific actions. The options build up also indicated that the sentiment had changed again to bearish trends as we begin the week.