Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 12 May

Outlook for Trading

From a technical perspective, the Nifty appears to be in a consolidation phase. A look at the charts below we can see that the play of resistance continues to hold its weight over the trends in the last few sessions as we near the very important force that will contain the upmove. As ressitance and support zones have been defined for the month of February. The gap on the charts around the 23850 did create some volatility , however the higher levels remain pressured. Looking at charts the Relative Strength Index is witnessing some decline breaching the neutral zone with the dip in the RSI levels. With lot of shorts in the system in the wake of the recent decline the possibility of range bound action cannot be ruled out between 23600 and 24200 leading us to play a wide range.