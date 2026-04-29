Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends 3 stocks for 29 April

Olectra Greentech Ltd (est. 2000), part of the Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) group, is a premier Indian manufacturer of electric buses (e-buses) and high-tension insulators. Post a sharp decline since December 2025 the reversal emerged in April 2026 that could look to recreate the upward momentum. The last few sessions have been promising with a long body candle to end the previous trading session despite some market sell off indicates some genuine buying interest. The consolidation into the TS Bands and revival thereof saw a sharp rebound. The revival is seen on the back of some strong volumes. Look to initiate a multiweek buy , the prices have resolutely moved higher forming a large body candle. The positive DI is also inching higher intraday timeframe. Go long.