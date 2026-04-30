Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends 3 stocks for 30 April

IndusInd Bank Ltd

(INDUSINDBK) is a prominent Indian private sector bank headquartered in Mumbai, established in 1994 by the Hinduja Group offering a wide array of retail, corporate, and microfinance services. As the world's largest coal producer, it contributes over 80% of India's total domestic coal production. The strong thrust with support from the TS & KS bands ahs lead to a strong breakout above the cloud region forming a nice rounding pattern revival. A strong long body candle augurs well for some upside if market retains some positive momentum. A rise in the DI indicates that we can look to initiate a long opportunity here for a push to higher levels. Go long now.