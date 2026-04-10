Market trends have reset as the recent rally failed to find sustained momentum. Investors remain cautious, awaiting a clear direction from TCS's upcoming earnings while persistent geopolitical conflict continues to cloud the outlook. This recurring failure to establish a stable trend, coupled with the lack of clarity on the war, suggests the current volatility will persist.
Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends five stocks for 10 April
SummaryMarket expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 10 April. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.
Market trends have reset as the recent rally failed to find sustained momentum. Investors remain cautious, awaiting a clear direction from TCS's upcoming earnings while persistent geopolitical conflict continues to cloud the outlook. This recurring failure to establish a stable trend, coupled with the lack of clarity on the war, suggests the current volatility will persist.
About the Author
Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts both offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
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