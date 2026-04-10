Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends five stocks for 10 April

In the broader market, performance was mixed, as the Nifty Smallcap100 index edged up 0.3 percent while the Nifty Midcap100 index remained largely unchanged. Among key stocks, HDFC Bank slipped 1.8 percent and ICICI Bank fell 1.4 percent. On the other hand, Honasa Consumer rose about 4 percent following a robust quarterly update. Investor sentiment was also weighed down by geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump reiterated that American forces would stay in and around Iran until a “real agreement” is achieved.