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Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends five stocks for 10 April

Raja Venkatraman
4 min read10 Apr 2026, 06:01 AM IST
10th April 2026: Best #stocks to buy or sell ft. Raja Venkatraman, Co-founder, NeoTrader
Summary

Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 10 April. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.

Gift this article

Market trends have reset as the recent rally failed to find sustained momentum. Investors remain cautious, awaiting a clear direction from TCS's upcoming earnings while persistent geopolitical conflict continues to cloud the outlook. This recurring failure to establish a stable trend, coupled with the lack of clarity on the war, suggests the current volatility will persist.

Market trends have reset as the recent rally failed to find sustained momentum. Investors remain cautious, awaiting a clear direction from TCS's upcoming earnings while persistent geopolitical conflict continues to cloud the outlook. This recurring failure to establish a stable trend, coupled with the lack of clarity on the war, suggests the current volatility will persist.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

KAJARIACER (current price 1094.40)

Buy above 1100, stop 1050, target 1225 (multiday)

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

KAJARIACER (current price 1094.40)

Buy above 1100, stop 1050, target 1225 (multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: A double bottom pattern formed since the start of 2026 has sparked fresh bullish momentum. As trends develop, the recent surge above the 155 level suggests prices could climb further. This momentum is well-supported by rising volumes, signaling a clear opportunity to go long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 251.66
    • 52-week high: 182.70
    • Volume: 16.04M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 920, resistance at 1300
  • Risk factors: Market demand, cost volatility, and intense competition, despite maintaining a strong balance sheet.
  • Buy : above 1100
  • Stop loss: 1050
  • Target price: 1225 (2 months)

Also Read | Phoenix Mills offers a cheaper retail proxy. Real estate is the risk

BHEL (current price: 277.20)

Buy above 278, stop 269, target 297 (multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: After consolidating throughout Q1 2026, the stock is now breaking above the Ichimoku cloud, creating a bullish Kumo twist. With a steady hold near the 251 level following a Kumo cross, the stock is well-positioned for upside as the market rebounds. A rising Directional Index further supports initiating a long position here to capitalize on a push toward higher levels. Go long now.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 120.71
    • 52-week high: 305.85
    • Volume: 31.64M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 260, resistance at 325
  • Risk factors: Market volatility, regulatory changes, and intense competition in the digital brokerage space.
  • Buy : above 278
  • Stop loss: 269
  • Target price: 310 (2 Months)

KSB (current price: 860.40)

Buy above 865, stop 820, target 965 (multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: Analysis of the ADX and DI indicators supports this upward trajectory, while a long-bodied candle highlights the potential for further gains as bullish momentum builds. With the RSI showing a positive charge and recent resistances being overcome, conditions are favorable to initiate a long position for a push toward higher levels. Go long now.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 56.61
    • 52-week high: 917.90
    • Volume: 220.87K
  • Technical analysis: Support at 800, resistance at 1025
  • Risk factors: Vulnerable to price fluctuations in ferrous and non-ferrous metals.
  • Buy: above 865
  • Stop loss: 820
  • Target price: 965 (2 Months)

Also Read | NMDC’s rally may be about more than iron-ore price hikes

How the stock market performed on Thursday

Indian equity markets traded lower on April 9, 2026, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid global uncertainties. By 2:40 pm, the Sensex had dropped 1,171.65 points, or 1.51 percent, to 76,391.25, while the Nifty declined 305.20 points, or 1.27 percent, to 23,692.15. Market breadth remained weak, with eleven of the sixteen major sectoral indices trading in negative territory. Financial stocks retreated around 1 percent after a strong rally of 5.5 percent in the previous session, contributing to the overall decline.

In the broader market, performance was mixed, as the Nifty Smallcap100 index edged up 0.3 percent while the Nifty Midcap100 index remained largely unchanged. Among key stocks, HDFC Bank slipped 1.8 percent and ICICI Bank fell 1.4 percent. On the other hand, Honasa Consumer rose about 4 percent following a robust quarterly update. Investor sentiment was also weighed down by geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump reiterated that American forces would stay in and around Iran until a “real agreement” is achieved.

Outlook for trading

Markets fell short of expectations once again, as Thursday's downward move disrupted the broader outlook. While a recovery is being attempted, recent losses have rattled sentiment, and escalating geopolitical tensions continue to cloud the future. However, as earnings season begins, the market may better absorb these shocks.

Intraday Nifty charts reveal a negative divergence that could trigger a pullback, potentially forcing the index lower to fill the existing gap. This significant gap is causing hesitation and stalling trends. As we approach the final trading day of the week, the inability to sustain earlier gains has caught the market off guard.

Caution is advised despite a gradual bullish revival. With earnings season underway, expect steady selling pressure at higher levels. While higher-timeframe support at 22,500 remains intact, the strategy has shifted to "buying the dips and selling on rallies." Overall sentiment remains positive, supporting a mix of momentum investing and active trading.

Also Read | Paint firms get a breather, but will it suffice?
Source: TradingView

While primary supports are currently distant, I am closely watching the 23,600 level to see if the index can hold. The charts clearly indicate that a significant amount of consolidation is still required before the prevailing trends can truly revive.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts bRead more

oth offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends five stocks for 10 April

Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends five stocks for 10 April

Raja Venkatraman
4 min read10 Apr 2026, 06:01 AM IST
10th April 2026: Best #stocks to buy or sell ft. Raja Venkatraman, Co-founder, NeoTrader
Summary

Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top stock picks for 10 April. Here’s his technical outlook and trade strategy.

Gift this article

Market trends have reset as the recent rally failed to find sustained momentum. Investors remain cautious, awaiting a clear direction from TCS's upcoming earnings while persistent geopolitical conflict continues to cloud the outlook. This recurring failure to establish a stable trend, coupled with the lack of clarity on the war, suggests the current volatility will persist.

Market trends have reset as the recent rally failed to find sustained momentum. Investors remain cautious, awaiting a clear direction from TCS's upcoming earnings while persistent geopolitical conflict continues to cloud the outlook. This recurring failure to establish a stable trend, coupled with the lack of clarity on the war, suggests the current volatility will persist.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

KAJARIACER (current price 1094.40)

Buy above 1100, stop 1050, target 1225 (multiday)

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

KAJARIACER (current price 1094.40)

Buy above 1100, stop 1050, target 1225 (multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: A double bottom pattern formed since the start of 2026 has sparked fresh bullish momentum. As trends develop, the recent surge above the 155 level suggests prices could climb further. This momentum is well-supported by rising volumes, signaling a clear opportunity to go long.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 251.66
    • 52-week high: 182.70
    • Volume: 16.04M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 920, resistance at 1300
  • Risk factors: Market demand, cost volatility, and intense competition, despite maintaining a strong balance sheet.
  • Buy : above 1100
  • Stop loss: 1050
  • Target price: 1225 (2 months)

Also Read | Phoenix Mills offers a cheaper retail proxy. Real estate is the risk

BHEL (current price: 277.20)

Buy above 278, stop 269, target 297 (multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: After consolidating throughout Q1 2026, the stock is now breaking above the Ichimoku cloud, creating a bullish Kumo twist. With a steady hold near the 251 level following a Kumo cross, the stock is well-positioned for upside as the market rebounds. A rising Directional Index further supports initiating a long position here to capitalize on a push toward higher levels. Go long now.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 120.71
    • 52-week high: 305.85
    • Volume: 31.64M
  • Technical analysis: Support at 260, resistance at 325
  • Risk factors: Market volatility, regulatory changes, and intense competition in the digital brokerage space.
  • Buy : above 278
  • Stop loss: 269
  • Target price: 310 (2 Months)

KSB (current price: 860.40)

Buy above 865, stop 820, target 965 (multiday)

  • Why it’s recommended: Analysis of the ADX and DI indicators supports this upward trajectory, while a long-bodied candle highlights the potential for further gains as bullish momentum builds. With the RSI showing a positive charge and recent resistances being overcome, conditions are favorable to initiate a long position for a push toward higher levels. Go long now.
  • Key metrics:
    • P/E: 56.61
    • 52-week high: 917.90
    • Volume: 220.87K
  • Technical analysis: Support at 800, resistance at 1025
  • Risk factors: Vulnerable to price fluctuations in ferrous and non-ferrous metals.
  • Buy: above 865
  • Stop loss: 820
  • Target price: 965 (2 Months)

Also Read | NMDC’s rally may be about more than iron-ore price hikes

How the stock market performed on Thursday

Indian equity markets traded lower on April 9, 2026, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid global uncertainties. By 2:40 pm, the Sensex had dropped 1,171.65 points, or 1.51 percent, to 76,391.25, while the Nifty declined 305.20 points, or 1.27 percent, to 23,692.15. Market breadth remained weak, with eleven of the sixteen major sectoral indices trading in negative territory. Financial stocks retreated around 1 percent after a strong rally of 5.5 percent in the previous session, contributing to the overall decline.

In the broader market, performance was mixed, as the Nifty Smallcap100 index edged up 0.3 percent while the Nifty Midcap100 index remained largely unchanged. Among key stocks, HDFC Bank slipped 1.8 percent and ICICI Bank fell 1.4 percent. On the other hand, Honasa Consumer rose about 4 percent following a robust quarterly update. Investor sentiment was also weighed down by geopolitical tensions after US President Donald Trump reiterated that American forces would stay in and around Iran until a “real agreement” is achieved.

Outlook for trading

Markets fell short of expectations once again, as Thursday's downward move disrupted the broader outlook. While a recovery is being attempted, recent losses have rattled sentiment, and escalating geopolitical tensions continue to cloud the future. However, as earnings season begins, the market may better absorb these shocks.

Intraday Nifty charts reveal a negative divergence that could trigger a pullback, potentially forcing the index lower to fill the existing gap. This significant gap is causing hesitation and stalling trends. As we approach the final trading day of the week, the inability to sustain earlier gains has caught the market off guard.

Caution is advised despite a gradual bullish revival. With earnings season underway, expect steady selling pressure at higher levels. While higher-timeframe support at 22,500 remains intact, the strategy has shifted to "buying the dips and selling on rallies." Overall sentiment remains positive, supporting a mix of momentum investing and active trading.

Also Read | Paint firms get a breather, but will it suffice?
Source: TradingView

While primary supports are currently distant, I am closely watching the 23,600 level to see if the index can hold. The charts clearly indicate that a significant amount of consolidation is still required before the prevailing trends can truly revive.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Raja Venkatraman

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader, where he heads the training division. He conducts bRead more

oth offline and live market workshops, seminars, and webinars. He has been working under the guidance of Dr C K Narayan, his mentor and founder of Growth Avenues, for more than 20 years. He is an active trader in multiple asset classes, and actively shares his views on YouTube, blogs at NeoTrader, and on reputed news channels and websites. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends five stocks for 10 April
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