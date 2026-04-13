Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends five stocks for 13 April

In our issues through the last two months we have been actually heading lower there is a clear sign of a turnaround that is visible. The divergence that triggered the move is seen pushing the Nifty towards a key resistance zone around 24300 and then further to 24500 which could be the levels to watch out for in the coming week. Though a curtailed week ahead, we note that on the higher time frame charts are clearly suggesting that the momentum could trigger some further upside. With the immediate resistances being surpassed we should now look at some fresh momentum coming into play.