Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 14 May

Stock market recap: The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their four-day losing streak on Wednesday, closing marginally higher after a volatile session. The market saw strong buying interest in metals, oil-linked counters, and select heavyweight stocks, which helped offset persistent weakness in IT and auto shares.
The Sensex edged up 49.74 points, or 0.07%, to finish at 74,608.98, while the Nifty advanced 33.05 points, or 0.14 percent, to settle at 23,412.60.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
NLCINDIA (Cmp ₹325.70)
NLCINDIA: Buy above ₹328, stop ₹313 target ₹358 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Coal incorporated in 1956, is a major player in fossil fuel mining and power generation. After spending the last 9 months in a consolidation phase the stock has gained some strong momentum in the last few days. In the recent upmove we can observe that the trends have been consistent, with strong thrust with volumes sparks a revival above the value area at 320 zone. The long body candle with volumes signals a strong rebound after a pullback. Look to go long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 81.36
- 52-week high: ₹336.45,
- Volume: 5.35M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹290, resistance at ₹425.
- Risk factors: Declining profitability, margin shortfall and increased debt.
- Buy : above ₹328.
- Stop loss: ₹313.
- Target price: ₹358 (2 Months)
ROSSARI (Cmp ₹533.25)
ROSSARI: Buy above ₹534, stop ₹503 target ₹589 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Rossari Biotech Ltd is a leading Indian specialty chemical manufacturer established in 2003, focusing on high-performance products for textiles, home/personal care, performance chemicals, and animal health and nutrition. Q4 and FY 2026 saw record revenue and Ebitda, with 15% annual growth driven by all segments and strong exports. This counter has now come out of its declining phase and is now looking to start a new upward phase. A steady follow-through on RSI is now signalling that the trends could now persist. Look to go long now.
- Key metrics:
- P/E: 20.46,
- 52-week high: ₹767.55,
- Volume: 297.26K.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹470, resistance at ₹598.
- Risk factors: Raw material price volatility and cyclicality and competition.
- Buy : above ₹534
- Stop loss: ₹503
- Target price: ₹589 (2 Months)
GNFC (Cmp ₹489.95)
GNFC: Buy above ₹492, stop ₹467 target ₹550 (Multiday)
- Why it’s recommended: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd(GNFC), specializing in fertilizers, industrial chemicals, and IT services, operating one of the world's largest single-stream ammonia-urea complexes. The robust volumes seen in the last two days despite uncertain market conditions highlights the strong potential in the prices. As prices are forming higher lows is indicating that the long bias continues to hold. A long body candle seen in the last session is now helping the rise sustain the uncertain environment. With the momentum favouring the long side, consider going long.
- Key metrics:
- P/E Ratio: 11.70
- 52-week high: ₹573.25
- Volume: 425.98K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹440, resistance at ₹580.
- Risk factors: Regulatory and Legal RisksHigh Leverage and Financial Liabilities.
- Buy : above ₹492.
- Stop loss: ₹467.
- Target price: ₹550.
Stock Market on Wednesday
On May 13, Indian equity benchmarks halted their four-day losing streak, closing marginally higher after a volatile session. The market saw strong buying interest in metals, oil-linked counters, and select heavyweight stocks, which helped offset persistent weakness in IT and auto shares.