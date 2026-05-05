Stocks to trade: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 5 May

Hourly momentum indicators suggest that prices have settled as selling pressure subsides. Following Friday’s gradual recovery from support levels, further gains are expected. For a bearish outlook to return, Nifty must drop below 24,000, with Open Interest data pointing to the next support at 23,800. A 30-minute range breakout on Tuesday could signal a trade in either direction, but because the market is range-bound, traders should take profits quickly as momentum remains limited.